Gloria Kathleen Therese (Vagnoni) Beck, 79, of Greensburg, passed away Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg, with her loving daughter, Karen, at her side. She was born March 22, 1941, in Monessen, a daughter of the late Guy and Helen (Sewak) Vagnoni. She graduated from Monessen High School in 1958, then went on to earn a bachelor of arts degree in elementary education from California University of Pennsylvania in 1961, and matriculated her master's degree from West Virginia University in 1965. She established Sunnyside Preschool in Hunker, then was a schoolteacher for 22 years the Diocese of Greensburg at Holy Cross School, Youngwood, and St. John the Baptist School, Scottdale. She also taught at Baldwin-Whitehall School District, Pittsburgh, Falls Church School District, Fairfax, Va., and Hempfield Head Start Reading Program, with Hempfield School District. She was a member of St. Paul Parish, Greensburg, where she was a Eucharistic minister, lector, and Bible study participant. Gloria was a member of Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees, Greensburg College Club and Neuropathy Group of Westmoreland County. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John N. Beck, Dec. 14, 2011; and her sister, Lorene D. Natale. She is survived by a daughter, Karen L. Beck; three sons, John Beck (Dana), Michael Beck (Lisa) and Mark Beck (Darci); seven grandchildren, Johnny, Daniel, Julia, Christian, Tyler, Sophia and Isabella; a brother-in-law, Fred Natale; a nephew, Matthew Natale (Tracy); a niece, Lisa Spagnola (Don); three great-nieces, Noelle Spagnolo, Annalyse Spagnolo and Jillian Natale; and a great nephew, Nicholas Natale; and several other nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. The family will also be hosting an open house at Gloria's home during visitation hours. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday in Holy Cross Church, Youngwood, with the Rev. William C. McGuirk as celebrant. Everyone please go directly to the church. Entombment will follow in St. Clair Mausoleum. Please be prepared to adhere to all current CDC guidelines, including face masks and social distancing. Funeral home occupancy will be limited to 25 people at a time. Flowers are welcome, and memorial contributions may be made to Neuropathy Group of Westmoreland County, or the American Cancer Society
, 510 Pellis Road, Greensburg, PA 15601. www.bachafh.com
