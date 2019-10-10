Home

James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
(724) 864-4200
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
Gloria M. Brugnoli


1929 - 2019
Gloria M. Brugnoli Obituary
Gloria Mae Brugnoli, 90, of North Huntingdon, died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Walden's View, North Huntingdon. She was born May 12, 1929, in Duquesne. Gloria was the owner/operator of Gloria's Cantina for many years. She was also the founder of All But Furgotten, a no-kill shelter for animals. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Brugnoli. Gloria is survived by her son, Larry Brugnoli (JoAnne Moore); two grandchildren, Tara (Gerry) Slifkey and Joseph (Courtney) Brugnoli; and three great-grandchildren, Logan, Brooklyn and Tyler.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday in the funeral home chapel followed by interment in Irwin Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to All But Furgotten, 70 Carpenter Lane, North Huntingdon, PA 15642. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 10 to Oct. 17, 2019
