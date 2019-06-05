Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
(724) 863-1200
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Cade
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria M. Cade


1927 - 05 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gloria M. Cade Obituary
Gloria M. (Tait) Cade, 92, of North Huntingdon, died Monday, June 3, 2019. She was born May 11, 1927, in Jeannette, a daughter of the late Charles and Mathilda F. (Kasparek) Tait, and was also preceded in death by her husband, John E. Cade Jr.; a brother, Charles Tait; and a sister, Mary Jane Dingfelder. She was an Air Force veteran of the Korean War, serving as a nurse and attaining the rank of Captain. She was certified as a registered nurse and had worked at Jeannette District Memorial Hospital. Gloria was a longtime active member of St. John's United Church of Christ, Larimer, the Larimer VFD Auxiliary and the McKeesport Nurses Alumni. She is survived by her children, Dr. John E. "Jack" Cade III and his wife, Samantha and Patricia L. Young and her husband, Chip; her grandchildren, Caitlin C. Young and Robert (Tracy) Futon; also nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, 724-863-1200. A funeral service will be held at noon Saturday in St. John's United Church of Christ, with the Rev. Judith Tobias officiating. Private interment will be in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to St. John's United Church of Christ, 1230 Brownstown Road, Larimer, PA 15647. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from June 5 to June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
Download Now