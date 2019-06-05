Gloria M. (Tait) Cade, 92, of North Huntingdon, died Monday, June 3, 2019. She was born May 11, 1927, in Jeannette, a daughter of the late Charles and Mathilda F. (Kasparek) Tait, and was also preceded in death by her husband, John E. Cade Jr.; a brother, Charles Tait; and a sister, Mary Jane Dingfelder. She was an Air Force veteran of the Korean War, serving as a nurse and attaining the rank of Captain. She was certified as a registered nurse and had worked at Jeannette District Memorial Hospital. Gloria was a longtime active member of St. John's United Church of Christ, Larimer, the Larimer VFD Auxiliary and the McKeesport Nurses Alumni. She is survived by her children, Dr. John E. "Jack" Cade III and his wife, Samantha and Patricia L. Young and her husband, Chip; her grandchildren, Caitlin C. Young and Robert (Tracy) Futon; also nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, 724-863-1200. A funeral service will be held at noon Saturday in St. John's United Church of Christ, with the Rev. Judith Tobias officiating. Private interment will be in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to St. John's United Church of Christ, 1230 Brownstown Road, Larimer, PA 15647. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from June 5 to June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary