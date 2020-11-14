Gloria M. (Marsili) Medaglio, 94, formerly of South Greensburg, died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, in her son's Doylestown home, surrounded by her family. She was born April 17, 1926, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Alfio and Angela Coletti Marsili. Gloria was a member of St. Bruno's Church and the Rosary Altar Society. She was very devoted to the Blessed Virgin Mary, saying the rosary daily up until the day before she died. She owned and operated the former "Gloria's Beauty Salon" in South Greensburg for 60 years, working until the age of 82. She was a "working mom" before the term ever became popular. She was also a proud member of the Italian American Club. Her greatest joys were spending time with and indulging her grandchildren, Natalie, Nicholas and James, and most recently her great-grandson, Gabriel. Throughout her life, her family, including her aunts, uncles, cousins and friends, were very important to her. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dominic F. "Nick" Medaglio in 2015; and her brother, Louis Marsili. She is survived by her son, Jeffrey M. Medaglio (Donna), of Doylestown, with whom she lived; three grandchildren, Natalie Anders (Warren), Nicholas Medaglio (Dominique) and James Medaglio (fiance, Concetta Bagnato); great-grandson, Gabriel Wild; a sister-in-law, Carol Marsili; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Gloria from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday and from 9:30 to 11:15 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, the time of parting prayers, in the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. A Noon Mass will follow in St. Bruno's Catholic Church, South Greensburg, followed by entombment in St. Vincent Cemetery, Latrobe. We are sorry, but due to COVID, there will be no luncheon following the services. Keeping with CDC guidelines, those attending the viewing and funeral are required to wear face masks. Because of current social distancing restrictions, only 35 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Bruno's Catholic Church, 1715 Poplar St., Greensburg, PA 15601. Gloria's family has entrusted her care to the Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., Greensburg. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com
