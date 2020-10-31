Gloria M. Takacs, 94, of North Huntingdon, passed away at home Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. Born Feb. 5, 1926, in Hostetter, she was a daughter of the late Donato and Ida (DiSciascio) DiMucci. A member of Mary, Mother of God Parish, Gloria was a graduate of the McKeesport School of Nursing and worked as a nurse for many years at McKeesport Hospital. She is survived by her husband, William Takacs; her sons, Ray (Kathy) Takacs, of North Huntingdon, and William(Dawn) Takacs Jr., of Weirton, W.Va. As Gloria was also especially and greatly devoted to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; she is also survived by her grandchildren, Katie (Angelo) Rometo, Thomas (Mindy) Takacs, Timothy (Jennifer) Takacs and Stacy (Adam) Hardy; her great-grandchildren, John, Anne and Sara Mamas, Eva Rometo, Levi, Elliot and CollinTakacs and Ashton, Liam and Delaney Hardy; and nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Gloria was preceded in death by her great-grandson, James Patrick Mamas. Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in the DANIEL F. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 4504 Walnut St., Versailles Borough, McKeesport, PA 15132, 412-678-3454. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Mary, Mother of God Parish - St. Patrick's Site, McKeesport, with Father John Moineau officiating. Procession and burial will follow to Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Elizabeth Township. www.bekavacfuneralhome.com
.