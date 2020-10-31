1/
Gloria M. Takacs
1926 - 2020
Gloria M. Takacs, 94, of North Huntingdon, passed away at home Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. Born Feb. 5, 1926, in Hostetter, she was a daughter of the late Donato and Ida (DiSciascio) DiMucci. A member of Mary, Mother of God Parish, Gloria was a graduate of the McKeesport School of Nursing and worked as a nurse for many years at McKeesport Hospital. She is survived by her husband, William Takacs; her sons, Ray (Kathy) Takacs, of North Huntingdon, and William(Dawn) Takacs Jr., of Weirton, W.Va. As Gloria was also especially and greatly devoted to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; she is also survived by her grandchildren, Katie (Angelo) Rometo, Thomas (Mindy) Takacs, Timothy (Jennifer) Takacs and Stacy (Adam) Hardy; her great-grandchildren, John, Anne and Sara Mamas, Eva Rometo, Levi, Elliot and CollinTakacs and Ashton, Liam and Delaney Hardy; and nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Gloria was preceded in death by her great-grandson, James Patrick Mamas. Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in the DANIEL F. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 4504 Walnut St., Versailles Borough, McKeesport, PA 15132, 412-678-3454. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Mary, Mother of God Parish - St. Patrick's Site, McKeesport, with Father John Moineau officiating. Procession and burial will follow to Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Elizabeth Township. www.bekavacfuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 31, 2020.
October 30, 2020
My sympathy to Bill and her family. Gloria was so special to me. What a wonderful person with a wonderful heart!
Marlene Mehlman jones
Friend
