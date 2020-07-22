Gloria T. Tobin, 58, of New Kensington, died Friday, July 17, 2020, in Forbes Hospital, Monroeville. She was born Feb. 14, 1962, in Seattle, Wash., and has been a resident of New Kensington for the past 30 years after moving from Sacramento, Calif. Mrs. Tobin was a member of St. Margaret Mary Roman Catholic Church, Lower Burrell, and had worked as a customer service representative for Verizon and had also worked as a manager for Radio Shack. Gloria Tobin was a loving woman with an amazing sense of humor. She cherished her husband, Mark, of over 30 years, whom she has now joined in the afterlife. Gloria enjoyed thrift shopping, taking vacations, crafting and enjoying good food. She had a great love for her cats and was very empathetic and sensitive. It brought her joy to give to and help others. Gloria's family and friends are comforted knowing that her selfless organ donations were able to save the lives of several others. She is survived by her sister, Melody Ann Haynes, of Graham, Wash.; her brother, Dee Hampton Haynes, of Wallace, Idaho; her sister-in-law, Diane DiLucente; and her mother-in-law, Ann Tobin, both of New Kensington. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mark K. Tobin; her father, Francis Mudge; her mother, Joan Mudge; and her sister, Rebecca Haynes. Friends are invited to attend a graveside service at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, by Father Ken Zaccagnini in St. Mary Cemetery, Lower Burrell. Arrangements are by THE RUSIEWICZ FAMILY OF FUNERAL DIRECTORS, ARNOLD & LOWER BURRELL. The family suggests donations made in her name to Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, 533 Linden Ave., New Kensington, PA 15068. www.RusiewiczFH.com
