Gordon Glaus
Gordon W. Glaus, 89, of Redstone Highlands, Greensburg, died Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in the hospital following a brief illness. His loving wife of 61 years, Anna Marie, and daughter Debbie Glaus were at his side. Gordon was born in Greensburg and was the son of the late Wilkis and Minnie Glaus. A graduate of Greensburg Salem High School and the University of Pittsburgh, Gordon was employed by West Penn Power as a systems tax supervisor for 38 years. He was preceded in death by three sisters, Virginia Glaus, Geraldine Hanson and Louise Danks. In addition to his wife and daughter, he is survived by niece Marylou Danks McArdle and husband David and nephews Richard Danks and wife Susie, David Hanson and wife Roselle, Donald Hanson and Dennis Hanson and wife Carol. Gordon was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Greensburg, having served as a deacon, treasurer and faithful choir member for 50-plus years. He was also a stellar softball pitcher in the Interfaith Church Softball League. Gordon also enjoyed golf, and he and Anna Marie were members of the Hannastown Golf Club for many years. He was a veteran, having served three years in the Korean War, and was a 50-year member of the Greensburg Masonic Lodge No. 225. Private services will be held at KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, Greensburg. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Baptist Church, Greensburg, or Tri-City Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 975, Greensburg, PA 15601. For online condolences, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.



Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
524 North Main Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
7248371201
