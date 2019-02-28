|
|
Gordon R. Berger, 65, of Greensburg, died Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. He was born June 5, 1953, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Richard H. and Pauline Smith Berger. Gordon served in the Army during the Vietnam War. Prior to retirement, he had been a truck driver. He was a member of the Hannastown Fireman's Club. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Deborah Mehan Berger; and an infant daughter, Regina Berger. He is survived by a son, Jason R. Berger, of Henderson, Nev.; a brother, James Berger, of Trafford; and a sister, Erlene Muller, of North Huntingdon.
There will be no public visitation or service.
For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Feb. 28, 2019