Gordon W. "Gordie" O'Dell, 87, of West Mifflin, formerly of Irwin, died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Transition Health Care, North Huntingdon. He was born Jan. 6, 1933, in Ticonderoga, N.Y., a son of the late Dewey and Libby (Harris) O'Dell. Prior to his retirement, he was employed for Hoeckensmith, Penn. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Irwin. Gordon was also a member of the VFW 7842 Linesville. He was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the Army. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Louise (Hunt) O'Dell; and two stepsons, James and Robert McCallister. Surviving are his wife, Dorothy (Cannon) McCallister O'Dell; three children, Lisa O'Dell Stough and her husband, Robin, of Dallas, Texas, Paul O'Dell and his wife, Janet, of Jeannette, and Dan O'Dell and his wife, Mary, of Partlow, Va.; one grandson, Sean O'Dell, of Partlow, Va.; a stepdaughter, Colleen Zivic and her husband, Bruce, of Munhall; stepgrandchildren, Jody Small, Lindsay Rosso, Bobby McCallister, Justin McCallister, Allan Zivic, Elyse Wright, Caitlin Wallace, Mikey Donny and Joey Bost; stepgreat-grandchildren, Michelle, Marla, Carley, Wesley, Gavin, Brennan, Zoe, Owen, Harper and Bailey; and sisters, Rosemary Smith Hague, of New York, and JoAnne O'Dell White, of Vermont. Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. Parting prayers will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, in the funeral home, followed by a 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial celebrated in Immaculate Conception Church. Interment will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, North Huntingdon. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave. Suite 200, Manhattan, CA 90266. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com
.