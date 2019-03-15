Home

Schrock - Hogan Funeral Home
226 Fallowfield Ave
Charleroi, PA 15022
(724) 483-2911
Grace Coking


Grace Coking Obituary
Grace Coking, 93, of West Newton, formerly of Belle Vernon, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in Jefferson Regional Hospital. She was born May 14, 1925, in Greensburg, the daughter of the late Carl and Mildred Miller Orczeck. Mrs. Coking is survived by her two daughters, Donna Henderson and her husband, Bill, and Stacy Tilghman and husband, Trey, both of Fallowfield Township; a sister, Mary Catherine DeNale and her husband, Ernest, of Rockford, Ill.; her brother, Larry Orczeck, of Greensburg; eight grandchildren, Howard Decker, Steven Decker, Bill Henderson, Eric Henderson, Carrie Coking, Dwayne Coking Jr., Anjela Tilghman and Jennifer Tilghman; and 10 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Coking was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Coking Jr.; her son, Dwayne Coking Sr.; her daughter, Carol Decker; and sister, Helen Wolfgang and brother, Richard Orczeck.
There will be visitation. Arrangements were entrusted to the SCHROCK-HOGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES INC.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.schrock-hogan.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Mar. 15, 2019
