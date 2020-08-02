1/
Grace D. Galante
1937 - 2020
Grace D. Galante, 83, of Jeannette, died Friday, July 31, 2020, at her residence. She was born July 5, 1937, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late James Donovon and Margaret Bosdosh. Prior to retirement, Grace worked as an administrator at Latrobe Care Center. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard J. Galante Sr.; two brothers, Bucky and Izzy; and a sister, Rosy. She is survived by a son, Leonard J. Galante Jr. and his wife, Brenda, of Jeannette; a grandson, Jesse; her furry companion, Crystal; a sister, Peggy Anderson and her husband, James, of Jeannette; and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. A blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home, with Father Alvin Aberion officiating. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Greensburg. Following CDC guidelines, please wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Only 25 people at a time will be permitted in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the donor's favorite charity. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
AUG
3
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
AUG
4
Service
10:00 AM
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
