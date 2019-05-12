Services Brooks Funeral Home Inc 406 Washington St Mount Pleasant , PA 15666 (724) 547-3800 Resources More Obituaries for Grace Dix Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Grace Dix

1930 - 01 Obituary Condolences Flowers Grace Crosby Dix passed peacefully into the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Saturday, May 11, 2019, while at home, surrounded by family and her caregivers. Grace was born Jan. 6, 1930, in Pennsville, Bullskin Township, to the late Gilbert Harry Crosby and Sarah Lois Stouffer Crosby. Grace was a bright student; she skipped the third grade and graduated from Connellsville High School in 1947. She went on to perform clerical work for Uptegraff Manufacturing and West Penn Power, and she knew many people in Mt. Pleasant, as they came to her to pay their electric bills. She was also an excellent bookkeeper and eventually became the secretary for her husband's business, Anchor Cement Block Works Inc. Grace loved to sing and was a member of a trio, The Crosby Sisters, with her sisters, Janet and Edna Lois "Tootie" Crosby. They traveled to singing engagements at various churches in the area. She met Edwin "Dale" Dix, of Davistown, her husband of 61 years, in 1957, when he heard her sing at Mt. Pleasant Church of God; they were married Oct. 19 of that same year. Grace sang "Bless This House" for the dedication of the Indian Head Church of God Bethel in September 1961, and was blessed to be able to reprise the solo for their 50th anniversary celebration service in 2011 at the age of 81. Grace and Dale later became members of Mt. Pleasant Church of God, where Grace was a very active member of the congregation. She served as the volunteer choir director and song leader for several years, and as a choir member for many more. She taught Bible school and acted as president of both the WCSC and the Missionary Society and served as a church deacon several times. Grace was a loving, caring, supportive mother and a devoted wife, known for her casseroles and baking. She loved to garden and was a talented floral arranger. Most of all, she was a dedicated Christ follower who witnessed her love of Jesus to her family and friends. She is survived by her husband, E. Dale Dix, of Mt. Pleasant; her daughter, Sharon Dix Kachmarek (Steve), of Greensburg; her son, Kevin Dix, of Kecksburg; and her only grandchild, Brody Dix, who was the joy of her life in her later years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Leonard Crosby, Janet Crosby and Edna Lois "Tootie" Crosby; her nephew, Zane Crosby; and her daughter-in-law, Vicki Sampey Dix.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 406 E. Washington St., Mt. Pleasant, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, with the Rev. Glenn Beatty officiating. Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville.

A special thanks goes out to all of the dedicated caregivers who have given her the best of care as she bravely battled Alzheimer's disease. We would also like to thank Amedisys Hospice for their support over the past several months as Grace entered the last stage of her illness. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Mt. Pleasant Church of God, 936 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, PA 15666, or the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.