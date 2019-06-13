Grace Ellen Howard, 83, of Greensburg, formerly of Jeannette, died Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. She was born in Jeannette, a daughter of the late Julius and Sadie Brethauer Jepsen. Grace was a registered nurse and graduated from Presbyterian Hospital School of Nursing, Pittsburgh. Prior to retirement, she was employed as a secretary in her family's business, Howard Gasoline and Oil Company, Harrison City. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Greensburg. She had many friends and enjoyed visiting them and other residents of Redstone Highlands. She also enjoyed knitting and making rubber stamped greeting cards for friends and family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Edna M. Glunt, and brothers, Robert E. and Elwood M. and Wesley A. Jepsen. Grace is survived by her husband of 63 years, Clifford N. Howard; her children, Thomas Howard (Michelle) and Sharon Johnson (Ralph); a sister, Irene K. Mutzig; her grandchildren, Andrew Howard (Alisha), Nicole Howard Gagan (Josh), Melissa Johnson Woodward (Max) and Juliann Johnson; her great-grandson, Ryan Howard; also several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be private. Grace's funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in First Presbyterian Church, 300 S. Main St., Greensburg.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Grace's name to Redstone Highlands Benevolent Care Fund, 6 Garden Center Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601. For online condolences, please visit www.kepplegraft.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from June 13 to June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary