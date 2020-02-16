Home

McCabe Funeral Home
300 West Third Avenue
Derry, PA 15627
(724) 694-2789
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McCabe Funeral Home
300 West Third Avenue
Derry, PA 15627
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McCabe Funeral Home
300 West Third Avenue
Derry, PA 15627
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Grace Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace E. Johnson


1925 - 2020
Grace E. Johnson Obituary
Grace E. (Shrum) Johnson, 94, formerly of Derry, died Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Twin Lakes Greensburg. She was born Nov. 20, 1925, in Hillside, a daughter of the late Lemon O. and Sarah Elizabeth Wedge Ankney. She was a member of Derry First United Methodist Church. Grace was a graduate of St. Margaret's School of Nursing in Aspinwall and had nursed there for many years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry S. Johnson; nine brothers, Edward W., Albert E. "Dean," Kenneth R. "Bill," John, Donald, Charles, Arthur, Norman and Robert Ankney; and three sisters, Betty Jane Guiher, Helen Mascilak andSarah Mickey. She is survived by a sister, Hazel M. Byers, of Hillside; two brothers, Duane Ankney (Anna Mae), of Seger, and Ronald Ankney (Paula), of Latrobe; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in the McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, where a service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday with her pastor, the Rev. Lola Turnbull, officiating. Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Remember
