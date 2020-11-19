1/
Grace E. Morrissey
Grace E. Morrissey passed away peacefully Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Aileen M. Yeager and Thomas Morrissey. Grace retired from the former Bell Telephone Co. as a manager. Grace was involved for many years in religious education programs at St. Charles Lwanga (formerly Holy Rosary Church in Homewood) and St. Paul Cathedral, Oakland. Involvement in religious education programs convinced Grace to return to school and earn her bachelors and master's degrees in theology from Duquesne University. She is survived by many family and friends. There will be no visitation. A Christian funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at St. Paul Cathedral. A private interment will be held at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Arrangements are by WEDDELL-AJAK FUNERAL HOME, Aspinwall. Remembrances can be made to McGuire Memorial Home at 543 Moon Clinton Road, Moon Township, PA 15108, or St. Paul Cathedral, 108 North Dithridge St., Pittsburgh, PA 15213.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Paul Cathedral
Funeral services provided by
Weddell-Ajak Funeral Home
100 Center Ave
Aspinwall, PA 15215
412-781-1897
