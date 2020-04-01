Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
Grace M. Murphy


1928 - 2020
Grace M. Murphy Obituary
Grace M. Murphy, 91, of Latrobe, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020. She was born July 2, 1928, in Derry Township and was a daughter of the late John William and Grace (Jelley) Kunz. Grace was a longtime active member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish in Latrobe, where she was a member and past president of the Rosary Altar Society. She served on the church picnic committee for many years where she was in charge of the bake sale booth and also was the organizer for funeral luncheons at St. Vincent Grove. She volunteered for the St. Vincent de Paul Society and was a very talented seamstress. In addition to her parents, Grace was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene F. Murphy, in 2008; an infant son, Joseph Murphy; her son-in-law, Marron "Charlie" Bates; and two sisters, Sarah Kunz and Catherine Cooke. She is survived by four children, Sarah "Sally" Bates, William Murphy (Susan), Timothy Murphy (Christie) and David Murphy (Joanne); eight grandchildren, Shannon Bates Moore (Michael), Patrick Bates (Andrea), Ashley Bates, Lucas Bates, Lauren Arner (James), Jonathan Murphy (Danielle), Megan Wible (Brandon) and Elizabeth Murphy; three great-grandchildren, Anthony Moore and James and Amelia Arner; her sister, Helen Clevenger; and a number of nieces and nephews. Private services and interment were held with Grace's immediate family due to the ongoing covid-19 pandemic. A memorial Mass will be scheduled when restrictions are lifted. HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC. in Latrobe has been entrusted with the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, 1215 Jefferson St., Latrobe, PA 15650. To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
