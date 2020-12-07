Grace Nader, 95, of Sutersville, died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. She was born Nov. 19, 1925, in Sutersville, a daughter of the late Abraham and Mary (Popella) Mains. Grace was a member of Holy Family Church, West Newton, a life member of the Confraternity of Christian Mothers, and member of the Senior Citizens in Sutersville. An avid bingo player and a wonderful baker, she loved to share with anyone. You would always see her rosary in her hand, offering prayers for those in need. She loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren dearly. Surviving are five children, Linda Lander and husband, Tim, Kathi Kalna and husband, Terry, Terri Turner and husband, Mark, George Nader and wife, Sandy, and Nancy Sokol and husband, James Jr.; 10 grandchildren, Joel Lander, Jeff Lander and wife, Sheena, Terry Kalna Jr. and wife, Whitney, Josh Turner and wife, Kenleigh, Kaci Jo, Kelly, Kara, and Kyli Sokol, Renee Wantland, and Nicole Opalinski and husband, Andrew; nine great-grandchildren, Caitlyn and Trevor Kalna, Xander, Natalie and Logan Turner, Lukas and Chase Lander, and Leighton and Lily Opalinski; a sister, Kathleen Sette; a brother, Robert Mains; and nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Nader; and brothers, Richard, Norman, and George Mains. Services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to the J. WILLIAM McCAULEY JR. FUNERAL HOME, West Newton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice
. Thank you to Rob and Stephane and the staff of TLC for the care given to Grace. Condolences may be left at www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com
