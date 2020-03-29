|
|
Grayce E. Knabe, 91, of Monroeville, died Sunday, March 22, 2020, at her home. She was born Jan. 7, 1929, in Turtle Creek, daughter of the late Thomas and Cora. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Fred B. Knabe; her in-laws, Albert and Elsie Knabe; two sisters, Leetha Milslagle and Margret Simpson; and a brother, Fred Milslagle. Grayce was a member of Cross Roads Presbyterian Church of Monroeville and was co-owner of Knabe Sporting Goods. Her greatest love was her family and friends. She is survived by two daughters, Linda (Dennis) Kelly, of Monroeville, and Susan Thomas, of Ligonier; three grandchildren, John (Elizabeth) Kelly, Dennis Kelly and Jennifer Lawton; and three great-grandchildren, Alex, Erin and Sarah Kelly. Services are private. A memorial service will be held at Cross Roads Presbyterian Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cross Roads Presbyterian Church, 2310 Haymaker Road, Monroeville, PA 15146. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.