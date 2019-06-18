Graydon Ray Hoffman, 14, of Hutchison, died of injuries from a tragic automobile accident Saturday, June 15, 2019, in Pittsburgh. He was born June 23, 2004, in Monroeville, a son of Graydon M. and Jamie A. (Bindus) Hoffman. He was a member of First Irwin Presbyterian Church. He just completed his freshman year at Yough Senior High School. He was a junior fireman for the Hutchinson Volunteer Fire Department. He loved hunting, fishing, camping, baseball and riding his quads and dirt bikes. Besides his parents, he is survived by his brother, Owen E Hoffman; his paternal grandparents, Brenda and Ralph Hoffman, of Elizabeth Township; his maternal grandparents, David and Geneveive (Jan) Bindus, of Elizabeth Township; a special cousin, Patricia (Patsy) Karnish, of North Versailles; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins, and his dog, Anika.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, and from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 20, at the J. WILLIAM McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME, West Newton. There will be a fireman's service at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019, at the funeral home. There will be a funeral service at 11 a.m. Friday June 21, 2019, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Sewickley United Presbyterian Cemetery.

Family suggests memorial contributions to the funeral home to defray funeral expenses.