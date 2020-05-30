Gregg A. "Buddy" Leipertz Jr., of Lower Burrell, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020, from a motorcycle accident. Gregg Jr. was born Dec. 12, 1995, in Natrona Heights. He is survived by his parents, Gregg A. Sr. and Suzann Leipertz, of Lower Burrell, sister, Ashley Leipertz, of Lower Burrell, niece, Savannah Leipertz, of Lower Burrell, and grandfather, Frank J. Leipertz Sr. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, the Rev. Milford L. and Verna C. Wagner, and paternal grandmother, Carole Leipertz. Buddy was a 2014 graduate of Burrell High School, where he went on to work as a custodian for the District. He enjoyed photography and loved finding unique places to capture his pictures. He had a genuine love of the outdoors, especially fishing and riding his motorcycle, and was a proud member of the American Legion and the Riders Club. Friends and family will be received from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, with a service at 5 p.m. at RJ SLATER IV FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 1000 Freeport Road, New Kensington. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family for a memorial. Due to the current social restrictions from Covid-19 and respect for the family, only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. Please wear a mask. Online condolences can be made at www.rjslater.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 30, 2020.