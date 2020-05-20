Greggory P. Garrison
Greggory P. "Gregg" Garrison, loving husband and stepfather of two, passed away, at the age of 61, Friday, May 15, 2020. Gregg was born Sept. 4, 1958, in Latrobe, to Gary and Patricia (Frye) Garrison, of Ligonier. Gregg was a 1976 graduate of Ligonier Valley Senior High School and attended the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown. Gregg was an avid golfer and worked in the golf industry for most of his life. On April 1, 1990, Gregg married Donna Lakin. He helped to raise Donna's two sons, Joshua and Justin. Gregg had a passion for golf and the beach. Gregg was known for his quick wit and his kind and compassionate spirit. Gregg was preceded in death by his father, Gary; and his mother, Patricia. He is survived by his loving wife, Donna; his two stepsons, Joshua Deemer, with partner, Jerry Holzwarth, of Pensacola, Fla., and Justin Deemer, his wife, Tina and their daughter, Gregg's granddaughter, Paige Deemer, of Latrobe; brothers, Gary C. Garrison and wife, Patricia H. Garrison, of Arizona, and Glenn W. Garrison and wife, Anne T. Garrison, of Ligonier; and brothers-in-law, Thomas Lakin and Ronald Lakin, with significant other, Marlene Cecchini; as well as several nieces and nephews. Gregg's funeral services will be private and are being handled by KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, Greensburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family. For online condolences, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.



Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 20, 2020.
