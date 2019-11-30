|
Gregor A. Manns Sr., 76, of Irwin, Hempfield Township, died Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at his home. He was born Dec. 28, 1942, in McKeesport, a son of the late Albert and Pauline (Palyo) Manns. Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a vice foreman for U.S. Steel Duquesne Works and also an employee of McQuary of Monroeville. He was a member of St. Edward Catholic Church, of Herminie and was a veteran of the Vietnam War, serving in the Air Force. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Albert Manns. Surviving are his wife of 53 years, Shirley (Vasseur) Manns; four children, Brian Manns, of Irwin, Gregor A. Manns Jr. and wife, Lori, of North Huntingdon, Julie Adams and husband, James, of Virginia, and Aaron Manns and wife, Lindsey, of Greensburg; 11 grandchildren, Sofia, Isabel, Parker, Josephine, Max, Logan, Brooke, Katelynn, Courtney, Taylor and Garret; a sister, Paula Niedoba, of Latrobe; sister-in-law, Mary Lou Manns, of West Mifflin; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in the funeral home.
The family suggests in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hillman Cancer Center UPMC Cancer Pavilion, Suite 1B 5150 Centre Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15232, or to the , 333 E. Carson St., Suite 441, Pittsburgh, PA 15219. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 30 to Dec. 12, 2019