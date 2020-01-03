|
Gregory "Pap Pap" Bull, 65, of Clairton, was called home Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. He was born in McKeesport, to the late Mary Lee Bull and Siebert Butler. He was a devoted father, grandfather and friend. Gregory is survived by, and leaves to cherish his memory, daughter, Keva Sanders, of Shelby, N.C.; brothers, Alfreeman (Peggy) Simmons, Alfred Simmons, Kennedy (Gina) Simmons and Carlos (Darnesha) Simmons; sister, Yvette Robison, all of McKeesport; devoted companion, Deadra Solomon; and extended family, special grandson, Zion Solomon; and a host of other relatives. In addition to Gregory's parents, he was also preceded in death by his grandmother, Lurline Bull; aunt, Angela Carr; uncle, Danielle Bull, Daniel Bull Sr.; and aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Viewing will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, with service following at 11 a.m., at Mt. Olive First Baptist Church, 451 Park Ave., Clairton, with Pastor William C. Calloway officiating. Final celebration has been gently placed in the hands of HOUSE OF JACKSON MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 546 Thompson Ave., Donora, Karl Jackson, funeral director, 724-379-5420.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 3, 2020