Gregory "Greg" Charles Schaut, 60, of Washington, Pa., passed away Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019. Greg was born Jan. 21, 1959, in Hot Springs, Ark., the oldest son of George Charles Schaut and Helen Francis (Hayes) Schaut. He attended Ligonier Valley High School, spending most of his adult life operating heavy machinery and viewing the world from behind the wheel of a truck. His enthusiasm for life was outweighed solely by his love for his children. Greg was preceded in death by his father, George, and mother, Helen. He is survived by three sons, Gage I. Schaut, of Jennerstown, Pa., Zachary R. Schaut, of Seanor, Pa., and Danny Dunston, of Telephone, Texas; two granddaughters, Crystal and Katie, of Telephone, Texas; one brother, Gary Schaut, of Bozwell, Pa., and his faux wife, Ruth Kenney, at home.
Visitation and celebration of Greg's life is planned for Friday, March 1, 2019, from 11 a.m. through late afternoon at Comfort Inn Meadowlands, Race Track Road, Washington, Pa.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Feb. 27, 2019