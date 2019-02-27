Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gregory Schaut
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gregory C. Schaut


1959 - 01 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gregory C. Schaut Obituary
Gregory "Greg" Charles Schaut, 60, of Washington, Pa., passed away Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019. Greg was born Jan. 21, 1959, in Hot Springs, Ark., the oldest son of George Charles Schaut and Helen Francis (Hayes) Schaut. He attended Ligonier Valley High School, spending most of his adult life operating heavy machinery and viewing the world from behind the wheel of a truck. His enthusiasm for life was outweighed solely by his love for his children. Greg was preceded in death by his father, George, and mother, Helen. He is survived by three sons, Gage I. Schaut, of Jennerstown, Pa., Zachary R. Schaut, of Seanor, Pa., and Danny Dunston, of Telephone, Texas; two granddaughters, Crystal and Katie, of Telephone, Texas; one brother, Gary Schaut, of Bozwell, Pa., and his faux wife, Ruth Kenney, at home.
Visitation and celebration of Greg's life is planned for Friday, March 1, 2019, from 11 a.m. through late afternoon at Comfort Inn Meadowlands, Race Track Road, Washington, Pa.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.