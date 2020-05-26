Gregory G. Clark, of New Florence (formerly of Ligonier), passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at the age of 69 following a hard-fought battle with leukemia. He was preceded in death by his father, George T. "Ted" Clark. Greg is survived by his loving mother, Eleanor "Lori" (Neiport) Clark. He was the loving father of Lt. Col. Thomas "Brit" Clark (Rebecca), of Beaver, and Beau Clark (Jessica), of Indiana, Pa.; proud grandfather of Ainsley, Carter, Brianna, Ellie and Ian; and devoted brother of William J. "Bill" Clark (Judy), of Highlands Ranch, Colo., Vicki Whipkey (Jerry), of Ligonier, and Matthew B. "Brooks" Clark (Erika), of Houston, Texas. He is further survived by aunts, nieces, nephews, other relatives and a lifetime's worth of cherished friends. Greg will be fondly remembered for his devotion to his family and friends, a devotion he skillfully intertwined into his love of travel. He was always ready for a good road trip and would not hesitate to take a daylong driving detour to reconnect with a long-distance loved one or friend. Among his many talents, Greg had a gift of forming lifelong relationships, each of which he prized and valued. He gave effortlessly of his time and devoted his passion to every endeavor, from his early years in Civil Air Patrol through his decades of volunteer work at Fairfield Boys Club (member and president), St. Vincent De Paul (Seward), Laurel Valley Food Bank, numerous class reunions of Ligonier Valley class of 1969, and most recently as a crewmember of LST 325 in Evansville, Ind. (with more than 2,400 hours of service aboard ship). He was a member of the New Florence Lions Club and a proud member of UMWA, both during and after his retirement as a coalminer. Greg lived a life full of close attachments to people, places and experiences. He enjoyed his hometown pursuits of riding through fields on his tractor just as much as lifetime adventures such as soaring through the air piloting a personal aircraft. He dedicated a large portion of his life to passing on these skills and passions to the next generation. He loved a good story and joke, which he displayed to the end by entertaining the doctors, nurses and staff at UPMC Shadyside who provided kind and compassionate care. While he filled his time with many hobbies, his greatest joy and pride in life was spending time with his beloved sons and adored grandchildren. Greg will be greatly missed by the many people whose lives he touched and made brighter just by the knowing of him. Private visitation will be at KENNETH A. STUART FUNERAL HOME, New Florence. Private funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, May 29, 2020, followed immediately by a graveside interment at Fort Palmer Cemetery open to the public under social distancing guidelines. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Greg's name to USS LST Ship Memorial, 840 LST Drive, Evansville, IN 47713. Online condolences may be left at www.thestuartfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 26, 2020.