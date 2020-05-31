Gregory Gray Garland Jr. passed away Friday, May 29, 2020. Mr. Garland was born April 15, 1924, in Richmond, Va., and graduated from St. Christopher's School before attending the Virginia Military Institute and serving in the Navy in World War II. Following the war, he graduated from the University of Virginia, Duquesne Law, and Harvard Business School's extraordinary class of 1949. Known as the Gold Rush Class, it transformed American business and boasted more CEOs and company presidents than any other class. He moved to Pittsburgh in 1949 with only 25 cents and a Gulf Oil card in his pocket and was a founding partner in McCann, Garland, Ridall and Burke Esq. Mr. Garland founded Unionvale Coal Co., was chairman of the P and LE Railroad, Ranger Investments, and Greenville Metals and owner of Youngstown Steel Tank. He was an author of three books, including "Escape from Iran." He was a member of St. James Episcopal Church in Richmond, St. Anthony's Hall Fraternity, Rolling Rock Club, Fox Chapel Golf Club, Duquesne Club, and The Brook Club in New York City. Mr. Garland was predeceased by his wife of 58 years, Margaret "Peggy" Garland; and his brother, Landon Wellford Garland; and is survived by his daughters, Margaret Gerry Cooper (James W.) and Gayle Simpson (William H.); and grandchildren, Will Simpson (Jean) and Keally Simpson. He had a wonderful sense of humor, loved to travel, loved cars and when asked about his greatest achievement in life, he responded "my family." He was one of the youngest members of the Greatest Generation and was one of the oldest of the Millennial Generation, as he had an avid passion for new technology. In lieu of flowers, and in honor of his lifelong love of his dogs, donations may be made to Canine Companions in Delaware, Ohio, or to St. Michael's Church, Ligonier. The family offers its deepest thanks for the care and devotion provided by Mr. Garland's caregivers, Lisa and Anna, as well as many friends. A private graveside service will be held at St. Michael of the Valley Cemetery, Rector. Arrangements are by JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS INC. (freyvogelfuneralhome.com).
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 31, 2020.