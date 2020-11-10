1/
Gregory J. Gretz
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gregory's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gregory John Gretz, 57, of New Alexandria, passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. He was born July 20, 1963, in Latrobe, son of the late John Michael and Martha Jane (Boggio) Gretz. He had worked as a manager at the former Gulf service station in New Alexandria. He was a member of St. James Roman Catholic Church. He is survived by a brother, James M. Gretz; two sisters, Rita Sarnosky and her husband, John, and Colleen Poklembo and her husband, Brian; his extended family, John and Jeff Kondrich and their mother Caroline; as well as three beagle buddies, Eddie, Oscar and Angus. Services and burial in Calvary Hill Cemetery, Crabtree, will be private. P. DAVID NEWHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, 215 Church St., New Alexandria, PA 15670, 724-668-2248 entrusted with arrangements. www.NewhouseFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
P David Newhouse Funeral Home
215 Church St
New Alexandria, PA 15670
(724) 668-2248
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by P David Newhouse Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved