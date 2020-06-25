Gregory James Kubany, of Fremont, N.H., formerly of Dallas, Ga., died unexpectedly Monday, May 25, 2020, after a brief illness. He was born June 18, 1948, in Natrona Heights. He graduated from Har-Brack High School in 1966. He spent many happy hours during that time in the Allegheny National Forest with his twin brother, Glenn and their cousin, John Filo. He played basketball at the University of Maryland for the Terrapins and graduated in 1971. He had a 40-year career in the shipping industry and was line manager for Yellow Freight Systems before retirement. He enjoyed fishing and boating on Lake Lanier in Georgia with his friends, as well. Greg was dedicated to his sons, grandsons, work and family. A huge sports fan, he loved the Celtics and all Pittsburgh sports teams. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Surviving Greg are his sons, Michael Kubany, of Topsfield, Mass., and David Kubany, of England, UK; and two grandsons, Kolten and Gannon. Also surviving are Glenn (Sandy) Kubany, of Olney, Md., Gayle (David) Hartzell, of Cabot, Linda (Jim) Duvall, of Arlington, Va., and sister-in-law, Sandy Kubany, of Orlando, Fla. He was predeceased by his older brother, Walt (Chief); his mother, Veronica Severin Kubany; and his father, Walter Milan Kubany. Greg's wish was to be cremated and be scattered along the Allegheny River. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Assisting the family with the arrangements is the PETERSON-O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 167 Maple St., (Route 62), Danvers, MA. Sharing written remembrances and condolences during this time will be essential in helping Gregory's family reminisce, celebrate and heal. We encourage you to share your memories of Greg by visiting his eternal tribute at www.odonnellfuneralservice.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 25, 2020.