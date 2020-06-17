Gregory J. Whiting
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gregory's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gregory J. "Bounce" Whiting, 65, of Allegheny Township, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Allegheny Valley Hospital in Natrona Heights. A son of the late Henry R. Whiting and Margaret (Tyler) Whiting, he was born Aug. 31, 1954, in New Kensington. Gregory was a 1973 graduate of Leechburg Area High School. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was a member of the Parks Township Sportsman Club and the Second Baptist Church, in Gilpin Township. Survivors include a sister, Deborah A. Hopkins (Charles M.), of Fairborn, Ohio; and two brothers, Henry L. Whiting, of Baltimore, Md., and Richard D. Whiting (Mary Ellen), of Apollo. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Eugene D. and Timothy A. Whiting. A memorial service will be held and announced at a later date with interment at Evergreen Cemetery in Gilpin Township. Arrangements have been entrusted to the CLAWSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051. Condolences to the Whiting family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clawson Funeral Home
170 Main St
Leechburg, PA 15656
724-842-1051
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved