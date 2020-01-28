|
|
Gregory L. Temple, 56, of Export, formerly of Ventura, Calif., passed Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at home, surrounded by his family. Greg went peacefully in the comfort of his own home and left with a smile on his face. Greg was born in Downey, Calif., in 1963 to Kirby W. and Linda M. (Rakis) Temple. Greg graduated from Adolfo Camarillo High in 1981 and went on to graduate from American Technical Institute in 1987. He worked for Health Examinetics in 1996, where he worked as a truck driver/field maintenance technician. This is where he met his future wife, Sally. Furthermore, he worked for Cable Com and So. Cal. Value. When he moved to Pennsylvania in 2011, he worked for Giant Eagle in the seafood and deli departments and for Royal Building Products. He married Sally E. Williamson on June 1, 2013, in North Liberty. Greg's hobbies included barbecuing, cooking, camping, fishing, shooting, dirt bike riding, sailing, watching movies and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Survivors include his wife of six years, Sally (Williamson) Temple; mother, Lynn Knuth, of Camarillo, Calif.; father, Kirby W. Temple and wife Jeannie, of Reading, Calif.; three daughters, Sharayah Temple, of Simi Valley, Calif., Kirsten Temple, of Camarillo, Calif., and Kallie Rhodes; two sons, Forrest and Elijah Heimsoth, of The Dalles, Ore.; brother, Karl Knuth and wife Laura, of Camarillo, Calif.; sister, Laura and husband Paul Fiacco; nephew, Matthew Fiacco; and sister, Robin Temple, of California. He was preceded in death by his stepdad, Al Knuth, of Camarillo, Calif.; grandmother, Marie McIntyre, also of Camarillo, Calif.; Ginny Merrimer, of Palos Verdes Estates; and great-grandparents, Karl and Mary Hensel, of Paramount, Calif.
There will be no visitation or funeral service at Greg's request. VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, blood and platelet donations can be made in his honor to the local blood bank of your choice, or monetary donations can be made to the . To send online expressions of sympathy or obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 28, 2020