C Richard McCauley Funeral Home
101 S 4TH
Youngwood, PA 15697
724-925-7233
Gregory M. Sarady


1946 - 05
Gregory M. Sarady Obituary
Gregory M. Sarady, 73, of Greensburg, died Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Excela Westmoreland Hospital. He was born May 3, 1946, in Latrobe, a son of the late Constantine and Ann (Gregor) Sarady. He was retired from Powerex in Youngwood. He was a member of St. Bruno Church, South Greensburg. He is survived by his wife, Sandra J. (McGinnis) Sarady; a daughter, Laurie A. Sarady, of Greensburg; and a brother, Emil Sarady, of Latrobe.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME, 101 S. Fourth St., Youngwood. A funeral Mass will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at St. Bruno Church.
The family suggests memorial contributions to the American Cancer Association. For online condolences, visit mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019
