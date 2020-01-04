|
Gregory Paul Christie, 64, of Greensburg, formerly of Mt. Pleasant, died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at his residence. He was born Nov. 3, 1955, the son of William and Ruth Welch Christie, of Mt. Pleasant. Greg was a graduate of Mt. Pleasant Area High School. He was employed by Menasha Packaging. He was a former Mt. Pleasant Borough councilman and a former member of the Mt. Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, LeeAnn Forrester Christie; his daughter, Nicole Karfelt and her husband, Robert, of Mt. Pleasant; two stepdaughters, Kelly Andrewlevich and her husband, Ted, of Virginia, and Courtney Smolka and her husband, B.J., of Greensburg; his grandchildren, Robbie and Ryan Karfelt; two step-grandchildren, Erin and T.J. Andrewlevich; his brother, Mark Christie, of Latrobe; and several aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews and cousins.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 406 E. Washington St., Mt. Pleasant, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday with the Rev. Teodoro Abner Cortezano officiating. Entombment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park Mausoleum, Delmont.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 4, 2020