Gregory S. Hyek, of Buffalo Township, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, peacefully at Allegheny Valley Hospital in Natrona Heights. Greg was born Feb. 4, 1966, in Natrona Heights, a son of Rosalyn J. (DiGirolamo) Hyek, of Sarver, and the late George S. Hyek. Greg was a 1984 graduate of Freeport High School and received his associate degree in electronics from Penn Tech. He was a maintenance mechanic at Oberg Industries for 15 years. He was a member of the White Star in Buffalo Township, the Tarentum Eagles and the Outdoor Life Lodge in Fawn Township. Greg enjoyed fixing things and working on cars in his garage. Greg is survived by his wife, Donna (Venturini) McGuire; his brother, Gary Hyek and his fiancee, Katherine Wade, of Sarasota, Fla.; sister, Janice and Robert Donnell, of Sarver; stepdaughters, Carrie and Teddy Patterson, of Freeport, Heather Bearer, of Cranberry Township, and Natalie and Michael Haley, of New Castle. He is also survived by seven grandchildren; three nephews, Jason Donnell, Michael Donnell and George Hyek; and his niece, Tiffany (Marshaun) McDowell. At the family's request, there will be no public visitation, and the funeral Mass will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Paws Across Pittsburgh, 346 Orchard St., Springdale, PA 15144. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 31, 2020.
