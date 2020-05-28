Gregory S. Keefer
1976 - 2020
Gregory S. "Greg" Keefer, 43, of Trafford, died unexpectedly Sunday, May 24, 2020, in his home. Greg was born Dec. 18, 1976, in Pittsburgh, the son of Janice I. (Kiehl) Keefer, of Trafford, and the late Ernest W. Keefer. Greg was a graduate of Penn-Trafford High School in 1995 and then a graduate of Edinboro University. While at Edinboro, he was a member of the Lamda Chi Alpha Fraternity. Greg was a second grade teacher at Harrison Park Elementary in the Penn-Trafford School District who was loved by his students and fellow teachers. Greg also helped coach his nephew Anthony's baseball team. In addition to his mother, Greg is survived by his brother, Bob Keefer and wife, Cindy; his sister, Amy Keefer and her fiance, Anthony Ward; and his five nephews, Manny, Miguel, Anthony, Joshua and Zachary. A memorial visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 30, in the JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 Seventh St. (State Route 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111. The funeral home will be adhering to all CDC guidelines for the visitation. There will be a limit of 25 people at a time in the funeral home. We ask that all visitors please respect others with social distancing and keeping your time greeting the family to a maximum of a couple minutes. A private memorial service will follow the visitation for the immediate family only, with Pastor Justin Judy officiating. In lieu of flowers, family is asking for donations to a memorial fund in Greg's honor. Donations can be made via paypal to amykeefer3@gmail.com or sent to Amy Keefer, 302 Edgewood Ave., Trafford, PA 15085. www.dobrinickfhinc.com.



Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
702 7th St
Trafford, PA 15085
412-372-3111
