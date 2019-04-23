|
Gregory T. Hepler, 55, of Smithton, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Born Nov. 28, 1963, in Greensburg, he was the son of Wanda (Gilmour) Hepler, who survives, and the late Roy Junior Hepler. He was a dairy farmer in South Huntingdon Township and was also employed by the Yough School District. Greg will be sadly missed by family and friends. In addition to his mother, Wanda, he is survived by his three loving children whom he adored, Elijah, Emma and Greta Hepler; and sister, Peggy Hepler.
As per Greg's request, there will be no public visitation and services will be held at the family's convenience. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME INC., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township, 724-929-7934.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Apr. 23, 2019