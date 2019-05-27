Home

Gregory V. Zoldak


1955 - 06 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gregory V. Zoldak Obituary
Gregory V. Zoldak, 63, of Southwest Greensburg, died Thursday, May 23, 2019, at St. Anne's Home. He was born June 8, 1955, in Greensburg, son of John Zoldak and Mary (D'Itri) Zoldak. He is survived by his only son, Gregory Vincent Zoldak II, of Greensburg; his brother and sister-in-law, John and Joyce Zoldak, of Alexandria, Va.; and Gregory's mother, Nancy Rusbosin. Greg was a dedicated father and a curious intellect. His avid interest in music and the news was never-ending. He will certainly be missed.
Friends and family are invited to celebrate his life at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Mass in The Church of St. Paul's in Greensburg.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 27, 2019
