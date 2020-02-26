Home

Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
201 N. First St
Jeannette, PA 15644
724-523-5539
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
201 N. First St
Jeannette, PA 15644
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
201 N. First St
Jeannette, PA 15644
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
201 N. First St
Jeannette, PA 15644
Gretna L. Leydig


1924 - 2020
Gretna L. Leydig Obituary
Gretna L. Leydig, 95, of Jeannette, died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. She was born June 27, 1924, in Oliphant Furnace, Pa., a daughter of the late Earle and Edna (Ward) Baker. Prior to retirement, she was employed by Quality Bakery, where she worked for 20 years. She was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church and a former member of the choir. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ray C. "Whitey" Leydig; two brothers, Clark William Baker and Gerald W. Baker; and son-in-law, Roger Gallik. She is survived by her children, Ray C. Leydig Jr. and his wife, Cookie, of Youngwood, and Sandra Gallik, of Jeannette; seven grandchildren, Dawn Hudock and her husband, Chris, Stacey Rehak and her husband, Steve, Eric Leydig and his wife, Erin, Tracy King and her husband, Roger, David Hartzell, Chris Gallik and RJ Gallik; 14 great-grandchildren, Chelsea, Tara, Zachary, Jacob, Sawyer, Caris, Ryan, Alyssa, Mersadies, Preia, Kealyn, Kierri, Christopher and Raylyn; a sister, Jean Beasly, of Hilton Head, S.C.; and numerous nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in the funeral home, with Pastor Susan Luttner officiating. Interment will follow in Jeannette Memorial Park. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.
