Grover E. Murdock Jr., 73, of Collinsburg, died Thursday, March 19, 2020. He was born Aug. 26, 1946, son of the late Grover E. Murdock and Lois (Olcsan) Murdock Overand. Surviving are three sisters, Jan and Ron Kereston, Lois and Ray Perry and Martha and Ray Zucco; niece, Nicolette and Andrew Drag, and their daughter, Hope; and nephews, Ryan and Valerie Perry, and their daughter, Cecilia, Russell Perry and Riley Perry. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Alice McCulloch; and stepfather, Harold Overand. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in West Newton Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the J. WILLIAM McCAULEY JR. FUNERAL HOME, West Newton. Memorial contributions may be made to a no-kill animal shelter of your choice. Condolences may be left at http://www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.