Home

POWERED BY

Services
J W McCauley Funeral Home
901 Vine St
West Newton, PA 15089
724-872-6699
Resources
More Obituaries for Grover Murdock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grover E. Murdock Jr.


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Grover E. Murdock Jr. Obituary
Grover E. Murdock Jr., 73, of Collinsburg, died Thursday, March 19, 2020. He was born Aug. 26, 1946, son of the late Grover E. Murdock and Lois (Olcsan) Murdock Overand. Surviving are three sisters, Jan and Ron Kereston, Lois and Ray Perry and Martha and Ray Zucco; niece, Nicolette and Andrew Drag, and their daughter, Hope; and nephews, Ryan and Valerie Perry, and their daughter, Cecilia, Russell Perry and Riley Perry. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Alice McCulloch; and stepfather, Harold Overand. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in West Newton Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the J. WILLIAM McCAULEY JR. FUNERAL HOME, West Newton. Memorial contributions may be made to a no-kill animal shelter of your choice. Condolences may be left at http://www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Grover's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -