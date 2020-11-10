1/
Guido Cappelli Jr.
1936 - 2020
Guido Cappelli Jr., 83, of Murrysville, passed away peacefully Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. He was born Dec. 17, 1936, in Pittsburgh, son of the late Guido and Rasaria Ferretti Cappelli. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers and three sisters. Guido was a patriotic veteran of the Army and was the owner of Cosmo's Pizza, of Murrysville, where he proudly served as an active community member for more than 45 years. He is survived by his beloved wife, Catherine Conley Cappelli; six children, Guido (Ellen) Cappelli, Lori (Jesse) Wampler, John Phelan, Lisa (Kevin) Campbell, James (Marci) Phelan and Joseph Phelan; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at HART FUNERAL HOME INC., at which time a funeral service will be held to celebrate Guido's life. In accordance with the CDC recommendations, social distancing and masks will be enforced. The family wishes to sincerely thank everyone for their support and love during these unfortunate and extraordinary times. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Hart Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
724-327-1100
