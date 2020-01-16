Home

Guthrie R. Smith Obituary
Guthrie Roger "Rod" Smith, 84, of the Fox Chapel area, passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. Rod was born and raised in Greensburg. He graduated from The Kiski School, attended Washington and Jefferson College and served in the Army. Rod married the love of his life, the late Marion Cancelliere Smith, in 1959, and was the loving father of Cynthia (Peter) DeBaldo, Jennifer (Roland) Cochran, Lisa (Gordon) Fisher and Holly Smith; devoted grandfather of Annie and Peter DeBaldo, Isabel and Sara Cochran, Abigail and Eliza Fisher and Taylor Smith; brother of Eleanor A. Smith and the late Clifford T. Smith; and a son of the late Clifford M. and Eleanor Taylor Smith. Rod was a great friend and family man and some of his best memories were of the wonderful times he spent with family and friends at Pike Run Country Club.
Family and friends will be received from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Fox Chapel Presbyterian Church, 384 Fox Chapel Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15238. A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. Burial is to remain private. Professional services are trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY LTD., Blawnox, www.thomasmsmithfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Kiski School, 1888 Brett Lane, Saltsburg, PA 15681, www.kiski.org; or the Humane Animal Rescue, 6926 Hamilton Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15233, www.humaneanimalrescue.org. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Heritage Hospice for their excellent care of Rod in his final months.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 16, 2020
