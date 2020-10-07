Gwendolyn Leora Forman Barney, 85, of Vandergrift, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at UPMC St. Margaret's Hospital, in Pittsburgh. She was born Tuesday, July 30, 1935, in Jefferson County, the daughter of the late, William and Edith M. Myers Forman. She was a National Archery Champion who won the PAA championship in 1968 and many state titles. She enjoyed music, art, photography and was very creative, but most of all she loved her family and her dogs. She is survived by her children, Dolores Learn Deltondo, of Plum, Richard Learn and his wife, Amy, of Meadville, Guy Learn and his wife, Colleen, of Tampa, Fla., and Mark Learn and his wife, Amy, of Rostraver Township; stepchildren, Cindy George Catchpole and her husband, Randy, of Vandergrift, Ken George, of Vandergrift, Edward George, of Vandergrift, Robin Barney Bennett and her husband, Ron, of Bentleyville, Jeannene Barney Chaney and her husband, Chuck, of Houston, Donna Barney Kotchman and her husband, Steve, of Eighty Four, and Lori Barney Salisbury and her husband, Joseph, of Eighty Four; and 14 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her second husband, Kenneth George, and her third husband, David Barney; and her sisters, Marie Bier, Dorothy Miller and Betty Furman, and her brother, William Furman. Family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time of services at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Pine Run Church,190 Pine Run Church Road, Apollo, with the Rev. Joshua Strunk, officiating. All funeral arrangements were entrusted to the KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME LTD., 1916 Moore Ave., North Apollo. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Gwendolyn's memory to a local non-kill animal shelter. To view and send online condolences, visit us at www.corridonifuneralhomes.com
