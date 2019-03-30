Home

Gwendolyn Lysyk


Gwendolyn Lysyk Obituary
Gwendolyn Lysyk, 94, of Greensburg, died Wednesday, March 27, 2019. She was born Sept. 30, 1924, in Mt. Pleasant, a daughter of the late Harry A. and Dora Roth Harr. She was a charter member of Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church, Greensburg. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased her husband, Alex "Mike" Lysyk; three brothers, Eugene G. Harr, H. Robert Harr and Harry W. "Bud" Harr; and two sisters, Thelma M. "Sue" Leone and Virginia E. Nicholson. She is survived by several generations of nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in St. Clair Cemetery, Greensburg.
For online condolences, visit www.BarnhartFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019
