Gwendolyn R. Parry, 78, of Jeannette, died Friday, April 3, 2020, in RNC of Greater Pittsburgh. She was born March 14, 1942, in Jeannette, a daughter of the late James and Margarite (Stahley) Morris. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clair A. "Buck" Parry; and a sister, Bonita Gergley. She had previously worked as a housekeeper at Jeannette District Memorial Hospital. Gwendolyn was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Jeannette, Penn Rod & Gun Club, Polish Brotherhood of the White Eagle, FOE 844 Jeannette, American Legion Post 344, and a social member of the Grapeville VFD. She loved to play shuffleboard. Surviving are her children, James Parry, of Greensburg, Clyde Parry and wife, Linda, of Coral Springs, Fla., Denise Parry, of Jeannette, and Diane Hanan and husband, Gene, of Columbus, Ohio; grandchildren, Tarrah Radde and Tyler Parry, Jonathan, Troy and Brock Parry, Jeffrey Kuhns, and Bradley, Derek, Dyland Weyandt; great-granddaughter, Rozlynn; and numerous nieces and nephews. Due to current health concerns, arrangements are private. Burial will take place in Brush Creek Cemetery, Irwin. MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., Jeannette, is assisting the family. The family would like to thank RNC for two years of wonderful care given to Gwendolyn. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.