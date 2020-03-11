|
H.A. "Herk" Hauger, retired Navy, 69, of Mt. Carmel, Tenn., formerly of Mt. Pleasant, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Tennessee. Herk was retired after 20 years from the Navy after serving with the Regional Maintenance Center during the Vietnam War, in Grenada and in Beirut, Lebanon. He was a 1968 graduate of Mt. Pleasant Area High School. He is survived by one son, Donald A. Hauger, of Hecla; one daughter, Sarah Jeanne Clark, of Bradenville; his grandchildren, Heather, David, Bobbie Lynn, Terollyin and Xavier; and his sisters, Hattie Wensel, of Maryland, Mary Jo Skero and her husband Buck, of Sharon, Pa., and Carol Ann Thompson, of Tennessee. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a grandson, Anthony Justin. There will be no public viewing or services. Local arrangements are under the direction of BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 406 E. Washington St., Mt. Pleasant. To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.