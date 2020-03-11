Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brooks Funeral Home Inc
406 Washington St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
(724) 547-3800

H. A. Hauger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
H. A. Hauger Obituary
H.A. "Herk" Hauger, retired Navy, 69, of Mt. Carmel, Tenn., formerly of Mt. Pleasant, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Tennessee. Herk was retired after 20 years from the Navy after serving with the Regional Maintenance Center during the Vietnam War, in Grenada and in Beirut, Lebanon. He was a 1968 graduate of Mt. Pleasant Area High School. He is survived by one son, Donald A. Hauger, of Hecla; one daughter, Sarah Jeanne Clark, of Bradenville; his grandchildren, Heather, David, Bobbie Lynn, Terollyin and Xavier; and his sisters, Hattie Wensel, of Maryland, Mary Jo Skero and her husband Buck, of Sharon, Pa., and Carol Ann Thompson, of Tennessee. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a grandson, Anthony Justin. There will be no public viewing or services. Local arrangements are under the direction of BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 406 E. Washington St., Mt. Pleasant. To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of H.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -