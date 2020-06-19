H. Dean Bier
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share H.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
H. Dean Bier, 87, of Jacksonville, Fla., formerly of Monroeville, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020. He was the beloved son of the late Herman and Elzo (Coleman) Bier; beloved husband of the late Jane B. Bier; father of Donna Chaffins, Jeffrey Bier (Margie) and Gregory Bier; grandfather of Noelle Bier, Alex Chaffins, Mark and Shawn Bier and Skyler Chaffins; and brother of the late Darrel Bier. Dean retired as a finance manager with GMAC and was an avid Steelers fan and golfer. In 1958, Dean established the Golf League at Garden City United Methodist Church, where he was a longtime member and member of the choir. He worked the US Open in Oakmont for many years. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the GENE H. CORL FUNERAL CHAPEL INC. AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike, 412-372-2100, and where services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 22, 2020, with the Rev. Scott Gallagher officiating. A private interment will be held in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. www.corlfuneralchapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
21
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
JUN
21
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
JUN
22
Service
10:00 AM
Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
412-372-2100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved