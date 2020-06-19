H. Dean Bier, 87, of Jacksonville, Fla., formerly of Monroeville, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020. He was the beloved son of the late Herman and Elzo (Coleman) Bier; beloved husband of the late Jane B. Bier; father of Donna Chaffins, Jeffrey Bier (Margie) and Gregory Bier; grandfather of Noelle Bier, Alex Chaffins, Mark and Shawn Bier and Skyler Chaffins; and brother of the late Darrel Bier. Dean retired as a finance manager with GMAC and was an avid Steelers fan and golfer. In 1958, Dean established the Golf League at Garden City United Methodist Church, where he was a longtime member and member of the choir. He worked the US Open in Oakmont for many years. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the GENE H. CORL FUNERAL CHAPEL INC. AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike, 412-372-2100, and where services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 22, 2020, with the Rev. Scott Gallagher officiating. A private interment will be held in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. www.corlfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 19, 2020.