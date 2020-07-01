H. George "Buck" Donnelly, 91, a resident of St. Anne Home, Greensburg, formerly of Jeannette, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020. He was born May 24, 1929, in Jeannette and was a son of the late Harry and Bess Mathias Donnelly. Prior to retirement, George was the owner/operator of Donnelly's Plumbing and Heating Co. He was a veteran of the Korean War, having served with the Navy. George was a graduate of Jeannette High School class of 1946 and a member of the Sacred Heart Church and its Holy Name Society, and the VFW No. 8240, both of Jeannette. George was a former teacher for the Central Westmoreland Vo-Tech School. He enjoyed cooking and spending time with his family. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Barbara Stoltz Donnelly; children, Lizabeth Harriger and husband William, of Cranberry Township, Patrick Donnelly and wife Kimberly, of Jeannette, Dianne DeNezza and husband John, and Barbara Stevenson and husband John, all of Greensburg; grandchildren, Daniel DeNezza (Jordann), Colleen Harriger (fiance Brett Carb), Rebekah Donnelly, Shaun Donnelly, Courtney Grudzinski (Jeff), Taryn Six, Kristin DeNezza and Gregory Six II; a great-granddaughter, Liliana Elizabeth DeNezza; sisters, Alice Artuhevich and Jean Cooke; and numerous nieces and nephews. George's family would like to extend heartfelt appreciation to the sisters, nurses and staff at St. Anne Home for all of the kind and compassionate care that George received during his time there. There will be no public visitation. A private blessing service took place at JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 228 N. Second St., Jeannette, followed by military honors accorded by the Jeannette Combined Veterans. Entombment followed in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Anne Home, 685 Angela Drive, Greensburg PA 15601.



