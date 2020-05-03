Hanifa Chowdhry
Hanifa Bibi Chowdhry, 94, of Buffalo Township, passed away at home, Friday. May 1, 2020. She was born Jan. 6, 1926, in Sangat-Pur, India, to the late Khair and Aziza Din. She has lived in Buffalo Township since 1985. Hanifa was a homemaker and member of Muslim Community Center, Monroeville. Survivors include her children, Dr. Zafar Chowdhry, of Buffalo Township, Zebun Chowdhry, of Buffalo Township, Khalid Chowdhry, of Natrona Heights, Talat Chowdhry, of Long Island, N.Y., and Naveed Chowdhry, of Monroeville. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Mohammed S. Chowdhry. Graveside services and burial were held Friday, May 1, 2020, in Homewood Cemetery, Pittsburgh. Arrangements are by DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Family suggests contributions to Human Development Foundation, 2775 Algonquin Road, Suite 240, Rolling Meadows, IL 60008. Visit dusterfh.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 3, 2020.
