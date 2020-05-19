Harold A. Christopher, 91, of McClellandtown, Pa., formerly of Greensburg, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020. He was born June 21, 1928, in East Riverside, Luzerne Township, Fayette County. He was the third of five children and last surviving member of his immediate family, born to Walter C. Christopher and Ari Adna Haney Christopher. He is survived by his loving wife, Shirley Ann Ulery Christopher, who he married June 23, 1950, and their son, Jeffrey A. Christopher, of New Salem, Pa., and his companion, Erica Dixon. He has two grandchildren, Brice Christopher and his wife, Elissa, of New Salem, Pa., a granddaughter, Madeline and husband, Pete Davis, of Smithfield, Pa., and a great-grandson, Woodrow Davis. He loved them all dearly! He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Dennis Ulery and wife, Marolyn, from New York, and many nieces and nephews. Harold graduated from B'ville High School in 1946. He served in the Army from 1952-1954, stationed in Chicago in 113th Counter Intelligence Corp. He earned a bachelor's and master's degree in elementary education from Cal University. From the University of Pittsburgh, he earned a school administrator's degree. He was principal at several elementary schools in the Greensburg Salem School District throughout his career. He returned to Fayette County in 2010 to be closer to his son and grandchildren. Harold was an outstanding Christian man, loving husband, father and grandfather. He practiced his Christian faith daily and with everyone he met. Harold's life could be described by Micah 6:8, "He had told you, O man, what is good; and what does the Lord require of you but to do justice, and to love kindness, and to walk humbly with your God." Early Saturday afternoon, Harold had the privilege of hearing Well Done, good and faithful servant. Private funeral arrangements are under the care of the DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 S. Mill St., New Salem, Pa. www.dearthfh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 19, 2020.