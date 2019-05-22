Dr. Harold Eliot Gordon, 104, of Ligonier, died Sunday, May 19, 2019, peacefully in the comfort of his home surrounded by his devoted family and caregivers. He was born Jan. 6, 1915, in New Britain, Conn., one of seven children of the late Abraham and Jane Poriss Gordon. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Frances Hodge Gordon; and two daughters, Rachel Jane Gordon and Frances A.H. Gordon. Dr. Gordon attended Yale University '36 where he was a proud member of the varsity 150-pound football team. Following college, he attended the University of London, St. Bartholomew's Hospital, where he was awarded a degree in internal medicine (1938). Following the war, his medical education continued at the University of Pittsburgh, where he received a Doctor of Medicine (1949). He loved the challenge of education and later went on to earn a degree in pathology. In 1951, he moved to Ligonier, where he practiced medicine until 1985 when he retired at age 70. In addition to college, Dr. Gordon proudly served in the Navy during World War II and remained active in the Naval Reserve until 1971, retiring as a commander. During this time, he was also an assistant professor of naval science and tactics at Harvard University. Dr. Gordon was a member of the Rolling Rock Club and an active member of many associations and professional organizations where he continued to impart his knowledge and skill as an educator and scholar: the State Board of Osteopathic Examiners, Assistant Coroner, College of American Pathologists, Emeritus Fellow, the American Medical Association, American Academy of Family Practitioners, Latrobe Society of Medicine, and the Byers-Tosh American Legion No. 267. His hobbies included tennis and collecting first-issue stamps. In addition, he was an avid reader and successful equity investor. Dr. Gordon was a devoted family man and gained great pleasure in the company and activities of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, always encouraging one to do one's best and taking pride in those achievements. In his later years, he took the time to enjoy the natural beauty of his surroundings, sharing it with family and friends. In addition, he cared deeply for his former patients, colleagues, and for the dedicated, compassionate and loving caregivers who enabled him to remain in his home. His wisdom, dry wit, warmth and empathy endeared him to his family and to all who knew him. He has touched the lives of many and will be sorely missed. He has set the bar! Dr. Gordon is survived by a son, Edwin H. (Susan) Gordon of Morristown, N.J.; a daughter, Anne Earle, of Weekapaug, R.I., and Naples, Fla.; four grandchildren, Cabot (Christina) Earle, of Pittsburgh, Ashley (Andrew) Weiderman, of Charlotte, N.C., and Edwin H. Gordon Jr. (EJ) and Tekla Strom Gordon, both of Morristown, N.J.; and six great-grandchildren, Henry, Eliot and Caroline Earle and Alexandra, William and Emily Weiderman.

Dr. Gordon was buried Tuesday beside his beloved wife at St. Michael's Cemetery in Rector. A service to celebrate Dr. Gordon's life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22, at St. Michael's of the Valley Church in Rector with the Rev. Dr. James Simons as celebrant. A reception will follow in the Smith Parish House. J. PAUL McCRACKEN FUNERAL CHAPEL INC. of Ligonier is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions, if desired, may be made in Dr. Gordon's memory to the Ligonier Valley Library, 120 W. Main St., Ligonier, PA 15658; or to the Ligonier Valley YMCA, 110 W. Church St., Ligonier, PA 15658. To send a condolence or tribute to Dr. Gordon or his family, please visit www.jpaulmccrackenfuneralchapel.com.