Harold E. Robinson Jr.
1949 - 2020
Harold E. "Bud" Robinson Jr., 70, of Delmont, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020, at his home. Born June 30, 1949, in New Kensington, he was a son of the late Harold E. Robinson Sr. and Barbara (Stombaugh) Robinson. Prior to his retirement, Bud had been employed at the Elliott Co., Jeannette. For many years, he was an active volunteer at Overly's Country Christmas. Bud enjoyed riding his motorcycle, playing the guitar, and reading, especially history and mystery books. He was also a history buff who enjoyed studying Gettysburg's history and paranormal experiences. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his second wife, Margaret "Peggy" (Graham) Robinson; and a stepson, Thomas J. Stahovic. Bud is survived by his wife, Darlene (Shafer) Stahovic Robinson, of Delmont; one daughter, Shelly Sphon, of Greensburg; one son, David Robinson and his wife, Jenny, of Greensburg; two sisters, Francine Weimann, of New Alexandria, and Sue Montag and her husband, Dick, of Johnstown; seven grandchildren, Ricky, PJ (Sarah), Jesse, Stormie (Nate), Colton, Nash, and Ryder; two great-grandchildren, Braelin and Nova; and several close friends. There will be no public visitations. Services and interment are private. Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. To sign the online guest book, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
